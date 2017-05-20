Here's how original 'Rambo' Sylvester Stallone REACTED on knowing about Indian remake of the film!

A remake of 'Rambo' is on the cards with Tiger shroff as the protagonist

The news of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo being remade in India with Tiger Shroff as the protagonist took the internet by storm. A recent report on The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the developments, informing that the Indian remake is to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.

Now, looks like the news has reached the original Rambo, i.e., Sylvester Stallone and apparently he's a little apprehensive about the Indian remake. He took to his Instagram account and posted a still from the movie and wrote alongside, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it."

Going by the history of Indian remakes of Hollywood hits, Stallone's apprehension seems natural.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who has been roped in to play the protagonist in the remake is pretty excited to step into the shoes of Stallone but he maintains that he can't replace Stallone by any means. THR quoted him as saying, "Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood.”

Check out Stallone's post here: