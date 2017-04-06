Here are the important dates for Oscars ceremony for next four years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has also announced the voting dates for Oscars 2018

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC have announced that the 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018 and also declared the dates till 2021.

The show will return to February in 2019 to be held on February 24.

In 2020, the ceremony is set for February 23. It will take place on February 28 the following year.

The date for the 90th Oscars, which had already been announced, is moving into March as not to compete with the Winter Olympics.

The closing ceremony of the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be held on February 25.

The next Oscars will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Here are the important dates for Oscars 2018

Governors Awards - Saturday, November 11, 2017

Nominations voting opens - Friday, January 5, 2018

Nominations voting closes - Friday, January 12, 2018

Oscar Nominations Announcement - Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Oscar Nominees Luncheon - Monday, February 5, 2018

Scientific and Technical Awards - Saturday, February 10, 2018

Finals voting opens - Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Finals voting closes - Tuesday, February 27, 2018

The Oscar Concert - Wednesday, February 28, 2018

90th Oscars - Sunday, March 4, 2018

(With PTI inputs)