Helen Hunt was original choice for 'The Good Wife' lead role

Playing Alicia Florrick on "The Good Wife" may have won Julianna Margulies two Emmy Awards, but she was not the original choice for the show.

On "Watch What Happens Live", a caller brought up the little-known fact that Academy Award winner Helen Hunt was offered the role of Alicia Florrick but the she turned it down, reported Digital Spy.

"It obviously was meant to go to the actress that it went to, what with her being brilliant and all. I had a daughter (and) I wanted time with her. What can I say?" Hunt said.

The actress went on to admit that she did regret passing on "The Good Wife," but added, "The most successful things I've ever done were turned down by someone else.

"It all happens, hopefully, the way it's supposed to." Hunt won four Primetime Emmy Awards of her own for playing Jamie Buchman in classic US sitcom "Mad About You," and won an Oscar for "As Good as It Gets".

She is now back on TV for the Fox crime drama "Shots Fired," in which she leads an all-star cast including Richard Dreyfuss, Sanaa Lathan and Stephen Moyer.

