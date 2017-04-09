Heard this? Aamir Khan called up Rajinikanth before he decided to clash with 2.0!

Yes, now with a change in its release date, Aamir's next - Secret Superstar - will go head on with Akshay Kumar- Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2.0

Read how we told you that Aamir Khan has decided to shift the release date of his next - Secret Superstar- from August 4 to Diwali this year. While in doing so, Aamir avoided the clash with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan whose films release the subsequent week (on August 11), now there's a bigger clash in front of the small film.

Secret Superstar where Aamir plays a crucial extended appearance, has Zaira Wasim in the lead and is directed by Aamir's manager and protege Advait Chandan. The film will not go head to head with Akshay Kumar- Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2.0 which also hits screens this Diwali. Considering that 2.0 is a mega budget blockbuster, will the decision be correct for Aamir to clash with the film?

But sources revealed to an online portal, "Aamir himelf called Rajni sir and discussed his concerns vis-a-vis Secret Superstar shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warn bond and it was with Rajni sir's blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for Secret Superstar." Okay then!