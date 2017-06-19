HBO won't organise press previews for 'GOT' season 7

"Game Of Thrones" makers are taking all possible measures to prevent the show's upcoming season from leaks.

Just like last year, the fantasy drama's original network, HBO, has decided not to organise the press screeners to review the show, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The media will also have to watch it along with the common public.

This is not the first time the network has decided not to arrange preview shows for critics and reviewers. The same decision was made last year for season six, after season five's first few episodes leaked on BitTorrent.

"Game Of Thrones" will premiere in India on July 18.

