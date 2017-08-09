HBO hackers leak personal details of 'Game of Thrones' cast, demand millions in ransom note

Hackers claiming to have breached HBO were demanding millions of dollars in ransom payments from the television group, while threatening to release more files from what is claimed to be a massive data breach.

Hackers behind the HBO data breach posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files online on Monday, which includes a script summary of an upcoming Game of Thrones episode and a month's worth of emails from the inbox of one of the company's executives.

According to The Verge, one such leaked document contains personal phone numbers and email addresses of some Game of Thrones actors including Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and Emilia Clarke.

According to The Hollywood reporter, the materials, which mark the first evidence that some HBO private emails are in the hands of hackers.

The material also contained nine files with such labels as 'Confidential' and 'Script GOT7'.

They also delivered a video letter to HBO CEO Richard Plepler that says, "We successfully breached into your huge network. HBO was one of our difficult targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)."

The substance of the leaked GoT materials also included marketing spreadsheets and media plans for the hit series.

On August 2, days after the HBO hack was first acknowledged, Plepler told staff, "We do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing."

HBO has also issued a statement in the matter, which read, "HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised."

Adding, "We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known."

In the letter to Plepler, which unfolds as a scroll set to ominous music, the hackers demand money. They also claim that HBO marks their 17th target, and only three have failed to pay.

Recently, the episode four (The Spoils of War) of Game of Thrones was leaked from one of HBO's international network partners, Star India, which received episodes before they are aired on TV.

The studio issued a statement regarding the leak, which read, "This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause."

This is the second data dump from the purported hacker. So far the HBO leaks, which have also included episodes of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014.

(With ANI Inputs)