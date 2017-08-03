HBO chief Richard Plepler reassures staff that hackers did not break into their mails

HBO is not leaving any stone unturned is assuring its staff that the hackers could not get the hold of their mails.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in an email from sent to HBO staff chairman Richard Plepler reassured its employees that their email system was not likely compromised as part of a cyber attack on the company.

He wrote, "As promised, I wanted to update you on our recent cyber incident and where we currently stand. There has been and will continue to be an enormous amount of speculation in the media. It is important to understand that, as is often the case, things you read may very well not be true. Many people have expressed particular concern about our e-mail system. At this time, we do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing."

"We are also in the process of engaging an outside firm to work with our employees to provide credit monitoring and we will be following up with those details. Meantime, continue to do the excellent work which defines this company across all departments and know that the appropriate teams are working round the clock to manage our way through this difficult period."

According to some reports, thousands of internal documents were uploaded as part of the original breach, pointing out that one particular top executive's personal data was among the stash.

The FBI reportedly has also joined the HBO investigation.

So far, all the leaked material was seemingly part of an upload Sunday evening onto a site titled 'winter leak' that included Game of Thrones spoilers, documents, and some upcoming episodes of shows such as Ballers and Room 104.