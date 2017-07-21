Haven't faced nepotism in the industry: Imtiaz, Anushka

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actress Anushka Sharma today said that they have never faced nepotism in Bollywood.

The director and the actress were asked to respond on the topic at the trailer launch of their film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Imtiaz said he and both his leading actors are not from the industry but have managed to succeed in Bollywood.

"The fact that the three of us, who are outsiders, are here today... If we had faced nepotism then we wouldn't have reached this far in our respective careers.

"I can confidently say about myself that if I am here it is because of the love and affection of the film industry at that time. I don't see it (nepotism)," Imtiaz said while replying to a question from a journalist.

Ali, however, said if somebody is subjected to bullying for being an outsider then it is wrong.

Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are in news for their IIFA joke on nepotism and Kangana Ranaut, who had first sparked the debate by calling the filmmaker 'the flag- bearer of nepotism' on his show earlier this year.

Sharing a similar viewpoint, Anushka said whatever she is today in her career is because of the people in the film industry.

"I was launched by a banner like Yash Raj Films (YRF) which has always, either with me or Ranveer Singh, put talent before anything else. I had not thought about it (nepotism) when I entered the film industry.

"But at the same time everyone faces different experiences, we have to respect and value them. In the same industry different people can be treated differently and that has to be respected and valued," she said.

"Jab Harry Met Sejal" is scheduled to release on August 4.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)