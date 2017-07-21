Have seen too much to fear failure: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He came to the city of dreams with Rs 2,500 in his pocket and an ambition to make it big in films.

But before giving him his due, Mumbai tested Nawazuddin Siddiqui's patience so much so that the actor has now become fear-proof.

"I have already faced so much in my life. I have seen that time when I didn't even have a single penny in my pocket.

And it stayed like that for two-three years. I used to have lunch at one friend's place, dinner at other's and a third friend would get cigarettes for me.

"I came to Mumbai with Rs 2,500. If I again face a situation where I am left with just Rs 2,500, I would not feel like a failure. I am not afraid of anything," Nawaz told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)