Have 'Mercy'! Niall Horan wants to collaborate with Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes

Is Niall missing his One Direction mates since he wants to go for a three-way collaboration?

Singer Niall Horan says he really enjoyed watching Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes perform together at a gig and would love to join them for something similar.

The former One Direction singer feels not many artists are up for such sudden collaborations, reported Femalefirst.

"I love the whole idea of getting people up to play with you. I don't think there's enough of it happening. I saw Ed get up there with Shawn at his show. We're all mates, so if we're in the same city at the same time it would be great to get up and do a cover," Horan says.

For those who missed the Mendes-Sheeran performance, here's a video of the gig.

To refresh the former One Direction member's memory, Taylor Swift, while touring for her album 1989 invited biggies like Mick Jagger of Rolling Stone, Idina Menzel of Frozen, Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Tove Lo, Miranda Lambert, Ellie Goulding, Charlie XCX, Keith Urban, Nelly, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Leona Lewis, Wiz Khalifa, Avril Levine, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes too, to name a few.

