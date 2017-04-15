Harry Styles reveals title, track list of debut solo album

The singer has dropped some major details for his debut solo album.

The 23-year-old singer took to his Twitter page to reveal the name of his album as ?Harry Styles? and also unveiled its ten-song track list.

In one photo, he shared the album?s artwork and captioned it, ?HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17//.?

May 12 is revealed as the release date for the album.

In another photo, he shared the track list and captioned it same as the previous one.

Last week, the former One Direction member debuted the lead single 'Sign of the Times? from the album, which has become a huge hit.

The release of this album marks Styles? first new music since the boy band took a break, last year.

Harry Styles is the third member from the group to go out and star a solo work. Previously, Zayn Malik released his debut ?Mind of Mine? last year and Nial Horan released the song ?This Town? last year too.

