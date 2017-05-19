Harry Styles' music is not something I'd listen to: Liam Payne

Singer Liam Payne says his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' songs are not something he would like to listen to.

The former bandmates are both venturing into solo careers but Payne says they prefer different musical genres, reported People magazine.

"Harry's song I heard, and I'll be honest with you, it's not my sort of music. It's not something I'd listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That's the way I'd put it best, I think," Payne, 23, says.

"I think the funny thing is, he'd say the same thing about me because he doesn't really listen to hip-hop music," he adds.

In early April, when Styles, 23, released his first solo single, "Sign of the Times," Payne congratulated him on Twitter, writing: "Proud of you H Glad you're getting to do your own thing."

