Harry Styles has so much potential: Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson believes Harry Styles is extremely talented and has a lot of respect for his One Direction bandmate.

The "Just Hold On" hitmaker praised Styles, calling him a great artiste, reported The Sun.

"Honestly, I just think it's too difficult to say (when the band will reunite), especially with someone like Harry, who's got so much potential. It's just kind of a confusing place for him to be as an individual, to be like, 'OK, what is next?'

"...I have forever had a very high level of respect for Harry," Tomlinson said.

The 25-year-old singer also praised Styles' acting debut in World War II film "Dunkirk".

"He's great in this situation, he's great on stage, he's a great musician and artist. It's just one of those things that happens naturally in a band," he said.

