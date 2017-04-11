Harry Styles did not play his single for 1D members

It's amazing to watch your friends put music out in the world and everyone so far has done amazing," Styles said in a radio interview with SiriusXM.

Harry Styles has admitted that he did not play his recently released single "Sign of the Times" for his former One Direction bandmates before it came out.

Apparently, no one in the band had actually heard the single by the 23-year-old singer till the day of its release (April 7), reported Billboard.

"I haven't played it for many people, I've kept it very close to my chest. It's amazing to watch your friends put music out in the world and everyone so far has done amazing," Styles said in a radio interview with SiriusXM.

The singer also talked about being in touch with other bandmates, including Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne after they embraced fatherhood.

"I've spoken to both of them and they're super happy.

It's pretty great to watch," Styles said.

