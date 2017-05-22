Essel Group 90 years
#HappyBirthdaySuhanaKhan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter turns 17 and mom Gauri Khan's too excited!

DNA Web Team | Mon, 22 May 2017-12:15pm , DNA webdesk

Gauri shared some beautiful pictures of daughter Suhana...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter turns 17 today and is just a year away from being an adult! As Suhana turns a year older, mom Gauri Khan cannot hold her excitement. She wished her daughter on Instagram as she shared pictures of her, giving us hints about the upcoming birthday party.

Gauri shared a picture on Sunday which was captioned as, "Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday", announcing about the party that she will be throwing for her baby girl. Suhana goes to school in the UK and the picture seems to have been taken with her friends.

Also, talking to Instagram, Gauri shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana and wrote, "Birthday girl."

It's pretty evident that mom Gauri Khan is very excited about her daughter turning a year old and she is ready to party. The picture is from a photoshoot wherein Suhana looks beautiful and stunning!

Mommy dearest has already expressed her happiness on this special occasion, let's wait for more updates about the party.

Here's wishing the birthday girl, Suhana, a very happy birthday!

Meanwhile, the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySuhanaKhan has been trending on Twitter since morning. Several fans shared some rare and useen images of SRK's darling dayughter.

Check them out here:

