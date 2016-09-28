Happy Birthday RK: Take this quiz to see how well you know Ranbir Kapoor!

Are you a Ranbir Kapoor fan? Let's put your fandom to test!

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 34th birthday today. Although the actor is not on social media yet, his fans are already tweeting and sharing wishes for him.

But do you think you are a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan? Do you think you know everything about him? Then here it is, take our RK quiz and let's see how much you score!

P.S. Don't check the answers below before answering them!

Q1. Ranbir costars with an older Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In which film, early in his career, did he also have an older co-star?

Q2. In which film does Ranbir’s character pay homage to actor Dev Anand?

Q3. For which movie's promotions did RK perform at a live concert in the city?

Q4. RK did an item number Tai Tai Phish for which movie?

Q5. In which film did Ranbir speak in Bhojpuri?

Q6. Which film of Ranbir’s was shot in reverse order with the climax first?

Q7. Best friend Ayan Mukerji first directed Ranbir in which film?

Q8. Ranbir played a thief for the first time on screen in Besharam. Which film saw his second portrayal of a thief?

Q9. For which film promotion, did Ranbir and his co-star launch a game?

Q10. Which upcoming film is the debut venture of Ranbir’s production house?

Answers

1. Bachna Ae Haseeno

2. Tamasha

3. Rockstar

4. Chillar Party

5. P.K

6. Rockstar

7. Wake Up Sid

8. Roy

9. Bombay Velvet

10. Jagga Jasoos