Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 pictures which make fans wish Prabhas-Anushka get hitched soon

It is Baahubali's bold and beautiful princess' birthday today. Yes, Anushka Shetty turns 36 and as we wish her a many happy returns of the day we can't resist talking about her awesome chemistry with Prabhas.

While the duo has been denying being in a relationship forever now, fans are hoping that the couple announce their wedding soon. They have worked together in many film before Baahubali but this SS Rajamouli film flaunted their chemistry like no one else did. Baahuabli is not only was shown to be head over heels in love with princess Devsena, but even went against his mother in the film to fight for his love.

They have often said how they care for each other and are extremely fond of each other but nothing beyond that. Rumour mills were abuzz about Anushka being paired opposite him in 'Saaho' as well before Shraddha Kapoor got finalised for the role.

So for now here's a look at five pictures of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty which makes fans wonder why the two aren't together?

Happy birthday to one of the most wonderful kind person and beloved friend Prabhas...Wishing u all the happiness prosperity health ..always forever ... A post shared by Anushka Shetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Congrats to My Co-star #Prabhas on completing 14 years of his golden career in TFI #14MASSyYearsOfPrabhas A post shared by Anushka Shetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on Nov 10, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

#pranushka awesome edit #PRABHAS #anushkashetty on the sets of #mirchi #amarendrabaahubali #devasena #bahusena #darling #sweety #pabsu #nandhu A post shared by Prabhas Raju Uppalapati (@prabhastagram) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

A post shared by Prabhas Raju (@prabhassofficial) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Don't they look adorable together?