Gwen Stefani's sweet birthday surprise for Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton created some memorable moments as the couple celebrated latter's 41st birthday.

Stefani shared a picture from the happy day on Instagram, where the two can be seen sharing a kiss.

"I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy," (sic) she captioned the picture.

Shelton then got another surprise from Stefani when she brought a large armadillo cake for him.

He later thanked his fans and everyone for wishing him on the birthday.

"Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes. 41 man I'm beating the odds," he tweeted.

