Gurmehar Kaur to Gauri Lankesh: The lives of these individuals deserve a biopic

After Hrs looks at individuals whose lives are interesting enough to deserve a big screen outing

The biopic genre in B-Town is still new, which means that it isn’t being explored to its fullest potential. But of late, there have been some characters who have made news and their stories are very interesting.

Let’s look at B-Town’s successful biopics — from Mary Kom to MS Dhoni: An Untold Story and from Chak De! India to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag — they are all inspirational tales. And then there is the baap of all biopics — Dangal. Sports biopics have definitely made their mark. They are huge hits, not only with the critics, but with the audience as well.

When it comes to crime and courtroom drama, there have been films like No One Killed Jessica, Rustom, Daddy, and Haseena Parkar. Stories of real-life heroes have been seen in movies like Airlift and Neerja, and there are many more in the making. There are more such stories that are waiting to be told. Here are a few:

JAGDEEP SINGH

The CBI judge who convicted Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment for raping two disciples in his room. The judge, for all you know, ignored all the political pressure mounted on him to give a historic verdict.

THE TRIPLE TALAQ WOMAN

Shayara Bano, Gulshan Parveen, Aafreen Rahman, Ishrat Jahan and Atiya Sabri are five women from five different parts of the country, who saw the injustice of losing their rights as wives thanks to the simple divorce rule. They approached the Supreme Court and after years of fighting got justice.

KAFEEL KHAN

The hero doctor in the Gorakhpur tragedy. Khan is a controversial figure in this list because of his alleged tweets demeaning women, his political views, and a case of technical rape (promising marriage, but going against it) against him.

However, nobody will forget his heroics when the Baba Raghav Das Hospital ran out of

oxygen.

GURMEHAR KAUR

Who can forget this brave girl from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College who endured one of the greatest cases of cyber bullying because she spoke her mind?

Gurmehar has her fair share of critics, but her evolution from a girl who was angry with the world for her father’s death to a peace activist will inspire many.

GAURI LANKESH

The story of the journalist, who was murdered recently, will be compelling primarily because she stood by what she believed in and in the process ruffled many feathers.