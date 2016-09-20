Good news! Rannvijay Singha and wife Priyanka to embrace parenthood soon

Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka have been married for 2 years now!

Television heartthrob Rannvijay Singha, who is currently seen hosting the popular TV reality show Splitsvilla, has all the more reasons to be happy these days. The VJ-turned-actor and his wife Priyanka are expecting their first child.

It's been two years since the duo have been happily married and they are now excited to welcome their first baby in their family. Rannvijay took to social media to announce the good news by sharing a picture on Instagram, Facebook etc.

Check out the picture right here: