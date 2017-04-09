Gomez, The Weeknd hold hands in public during date night

Actress-singer Selena Gomez and the Weekend spent a quality time together at a restaurant here.

The couple had dinner at Beauty and Essex before walking down the street with their hands interlocked, reported AceShowbiz.

Both of them were wearing black outfits, showcasing a casual look.

The Weeknd wore a Puma on top of his black shirt, while Gomez wore a grey denim jacket on top of her black mini dress.

The "Come and Get It" singer kept looking down while holding onto her boyfriend.

The couple previously visited Ripley's Aquarium in the "Starboy" hitmaker's hometown, Toronto.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)