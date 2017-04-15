Gina Rodriguez to voice Carmen Sandiego on new animated series

Netflix is reportedly bringing back with a new animated series centering on iconic Carmen Sandiego and "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez is set to lend her voice to the iconic '90s character.

According to The Tracking Board, the streaming giant has ordered a 20-episode animated series which is targeted to be "as educational as it is entertaining, given the title character's globetrotting adventures", reported Ace Showbiz.

Netflix's adaptation will be based on popular "Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?" video games and the quintessentially '90s PBS show of the same name that ran for five seasons.

The upcoming animated series will feature Gina as the titular hero and master thief who teaches geography, English and other subjects as she thieves all over the world.

Netflix's adaption marks the second attempt of reviving the iconic character.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)