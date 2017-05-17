Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice: Swift

Singer Taylor Swift says supermodel Gigi Hadid is one of her go-to persons when she needs any advice.

The 27-year-old songstress says the catwalk star is great at simplifying complex situations for people around her, reported Harper's Bazaar.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all the sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people..." Swift said.

The "Blank Space" singer adds Gigi treat other people the way she wants to be treated in return.

"Gigi's number one rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated... She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that," she says.

