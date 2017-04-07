'Get Out', 'Stranger Things' leads MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations

With a new name and new look, MTV Movie and TV Awards, for the first time ever will recognize TV series alongside feature films.

And, the nominations for this year?s show are finally out.

Jordan Peele?s directorial debut ?Get Out? leads with six nominations, including Movie of the Year. ?Beauty and the Beast? follows with four nominations, including Best Actor in a Movie nomination for Emma Watson.

On the TV side, last year?s phenomenon ?Stranger Things? nabbed four nominations, including Best Actor in Show for Millie Bobby Brown, while HBO?s ?Game of Thrones? followed closely with three nominations, including Show of the Year nomination.

This year, the actor and actress categories have been combined into non-gendered fields for movies and TV shows.

New categories include Best host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation and Best American Story, which showcases America at its best, open and diverse.

Adam Devine is set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on May 7.

Here is the list of 2017 MTV Movie & TV Award nominations:

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome ? Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling ? La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens ? Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard ? Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick ? Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Allison Williams ? Get Out

Demogorgon ? Stranger Things

Jared Leto ? Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan ? The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley ? American Horror Story: Roanoke

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres ? The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver ? Last Week Tonight

RuPaul ? RuPaul?s Drag Race

Samantha Bee ? Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah ? The Daily Show

Best Documentary

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

OJ: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya ? Get Out

Emma Watson ? Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld ? The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman ? Logan

James McAvoy ? Split

Taraji P. Henson ? Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover ? Atlanta

Emilia Clarke ? Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez ? Jane The Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan ? The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore ? This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things

Best Hero

Felicity Jones ? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin ? The Flash

Mike Colter ? Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things

Stephen Amell ? Arrow

Taraji P. Henson ? Hidden Figures

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones ? Hodor's death

Grey?s Anatomy ? Meredith tells her children about Derek's death

Me Before You ? Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her

Moonlight ? Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

This Is Us ? Jack and Randall at karate

Best American Story

Blackish

Fresh Off The Boat

Jane The Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)