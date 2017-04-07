'Get Out', 'Stranger Things' leads MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations

With a new name and new look, MTV Movie and TV Awards, for the first time ever will recognize TV series alongside feature films.
And, the nominations for this year?s show are finally out.
Jordan Peele?s directorial debut ?Get Out? leads with six nominations, including Movie of the Year. ?Beauty and the Beast? follows with four nominations, including Best Actor in a Movie nomination for Emma Watson.
On the TV side, last year?s phenomenon ?Stranger Things? nabbed four nominations, including Best Actor in Show for Millie Bobby Brown, while HBO?s ?Game of Thrones? followed closely with three nominations, including Show of the Year nomination.
This year, the actor and actress categories have been combined into non-gendered fields for movies and TV shows.
New categories include Best host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation and Best American Story, which showcases America at its best, open and diverse.
Adam Devine is set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on May 7.
Here is the list of 2017 MTV Movie & TV Award nominations:
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome ? Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling ? La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens ? Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard ? Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick ? Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams ? Get Out
Demogorgon ? Stranger Things
Jared Leto ? Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan ? The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley ? American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres ? The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver ? Last Week Tonight
RuPaul ? RuPaul?s Drag Race
Samantha Bee ? Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah ? The Daily Show
Best Documentary
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
OJ: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya ? Get Out
Emma Watson ? Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld ? The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman ? Logan
James McAvoy ? Split
Taraji P. Henson ? Hidden Figures
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover ? Atlanta
Emilia Clarke ? Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez ? Jane The Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan ? The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore ? This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things
Best Hero
Felicity Jones ? Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin ? The Flash
Mike Colter ? Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things
Stephen Amell ? Arrow
Taraji P. Henson ? Hidden Figures
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones ? Hodor's death
Grey?s Anatomy ? Meredith tells her children about Derek's death
Me Before You ? Will tells Louisa he can't stay with her
Moonlight ? Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us ? Jack and Randall at karate
Best American Story
Blackish
Fresh Off The Boat
Jane The Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
