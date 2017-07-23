George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' release date shifted

Paramount has shifted the release date of George Clooney's "Suburbicon".

The film, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, was earlier scheduled for November 3 release.

However, it will now arrive in theatres on October 27, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The studio has also moved up the release date of Darren Aronofsky's horror film "Mother!", starring Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Wiig, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem.

The film will get a wide release on September 15.

