Gemma Arterton no longer in talks to join 'Christopher Robin'

Gemma Arterton, who had been in negotiations for Disney's "Christopher Robin", will not be joining the movie anymore.

The actress' representatives had been speaking with the studio as of last week, but talks did not progress from there, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ewan McGregor is starring as lead in the movie being directed by Marc Forster.

McGregor will play the adult Christopher Robin, who has lost his sense of imagination and is a businessman focused on work and success.

Production on the movie is expected to begin this summer in the UK.

