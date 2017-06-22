Gal Gadot paid the same as Henry Cavill for superhero films

After Hollywood being shamed for gender inequality for the longest time now, sources at Warner Bros suggest that has changed, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was paid the same amount as Henry Cavill for playing Superman.

Initally, there were reports that Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was paid less than her DC counterpart Superman's Henry Cavill, but according to sources the two received the same amount for their debut standalone outings.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Gadot made the same amount upfront if not slightly more on "Wonder Woman" than Cavill made on 2013's "Man of Steel".

The alleged salary discrepancy story first appeared in a magazine, which cobbled together salary information that had previously appeared in various publications and did not differentiate between upfront salary vs bonuses and performance escalators.

The story was later updated but caused a stir on the Internet as Hollywood's gender gap on wages has become a popular issue.

The magazine story said Gadot was paid USD 300,000, while Cavill received USD 14 million.

Warner Bros, the studio behind both movies, declined to comment.

But the two superheroes have been supportive of each other, and Henry Cavill who had worked with Gal in Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice, congratulated her for the success of her stand alone film as well