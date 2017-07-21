From Mike Shinoda to Rihanna, music fraternity mourns demise of 'incredible' Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park vocalist's sudden death shocked the fans across the globe.

Chester Bennington's demise left the entire music industry silent.

Mike Shinoda, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Chance the Rapper, One Republic and Imagine Dragons, among others, were saddened and disturbed by the singer's death.

The Linkin Park vocalist reportedly hanged himself at his Palos Verdes residence on Thursday-- which would have been his late friend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true," Shinoda, who co-founded Linkin Park in 1996, wrote.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Rihanna shared Bennington's picture on Instagram, writing "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark."

Timberlake tweeted, "RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman."

RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017

Chance shared, "RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park."

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Stormzy wrote, "I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother."

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

One Republic posted, "Oh dear God. Massive RIP to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Kendall Schmidt shared, "It goes without saying, how much #LinkinPark influenced me. #ChesterBennington's legacy will live on in every word. Prayers for the family."

It goes without saying, how much #LinkinPark influenced me. #ChesterBennington's legacy will live on in every word. Prayers for the family. — Kendall Schmidt (@HeffronDrive) July 21, 2017

Michael Clifford posted, "Can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace."

can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace. — michael (@Michael5SOS) July 20, 2017

Rob Thomas tweeted a photo of Bennington, along with the words, "Sonf of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK." Paul Stanley said, "RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone."

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Chester Bennington and the talent that goes with him. Thoughts are with family and loved ones. — Hozier (@Hozier) July 21, 2017

R.I.P Chester Bennington My thoughts are with his family & friends today He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017