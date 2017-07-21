Essel Group 90 years
From Mike Shinoda to Rihanna, music fraternity mourns demise of 'incredible' Chester Bennington

FILE PHOTO: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. (Reuters - Danny Moloshok)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 21 Jul 2017-02:27pm , DNA webdesk

The Linkin Park vocalist's sudden death shocked the fans across the globe.

Chester Bennington's demise left the entire music industry silent.

Mike Shinoda, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Chance the Rapper, One Republic and Imagine Dragons, among others, were saddened and disturbed by the singer's death.

The Linkin Park vocalist reportedly hanged himself at his Palos Verdes residence on Thursday-- which would have been his late friend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true," Shinoda, who co-founded Linkin Park in 1996, wrote.

Rihanna shared Bennington's picture on Instagram, writing "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark."

Timberlake tweeted, "RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman."

Chance shared, "RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park."

Stormzy wrote, "I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother."

One Republic posted, "Oh dear God. Massive RIP to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."

Kendall Schmidt shared, "It goes without saying, how much #LinkinPark influenced me. #ChesterBennington's legacy will live on in every word. Prayers for the family."

Michael Clifford posted, "Can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace."

Rob Thomas tweeted a photo of Bennington, along with the words, "Sonf of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK." Paul Stanley said, "RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone."

