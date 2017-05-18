From Big B to Aamir, Bollywood mourns Reema Lagoo's sudden

Bollywood A-listers Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit today expressed their shock over the sudden death of actress Reema Lagoo.

Lagoo, who had played on screen mother to top stars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours today at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 59.

Bachchan called Lagoo a "fine talent", who left the world at such a young age.

"Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing... such a fine talent and gone so young! Very SAD," Bachchan tweeted.

Aamir, who worked with Lagoo in his debut film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", said, "We all are still in shock because she didn't have any illness that we knew of. My first film was with her she was a great actress and a pure heart." "Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family," said Madhuri about her on screen mother in "Hum Aapke Hai Koun".

For Priyanka, Lagoo will always be the "favourite screen mom". The "Quantico" star added, "RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema."

"This is truly sad news... she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor... I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo," wrote Johar, who directed Lagoo in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

Akshay posted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person. Prayers to the family." Kapoor, who collaborated with Lagoo in "Prem Granth" and "Henna", tweeted, "RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences." Mahesh Bhatt told

