From Amitabh-Abhishek to Jackie-Tiger: Here are B-Town's dapper dads and debonair sons

Style is something, which you either have or you don’t. It’s hard to cultivate or acquire it. It comes naturally to a few like some of our Bollywood actors, whose style has always stayed relevant and a talking point in chic corridors, no matter what. In fact, their sons have carved their own sartorial identities — shaped to some extent by them and, of course, by their own individual flair. Here’s looking at three of Bollywood’s most stylish game-changing fathers and sons — who juggle events and airport lounges without skipping a style beat...

SHARP SHOOTERS Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has come a long way in his sartorial voyage from the boy-next-door during Woh Saat Din days. Today, his style feels of-the-moment and relevant — be it his red carpet appearances or airport looks (should we thank the fashionista daughters to some extent?). The fact that he’s in excellent shape, he can give any guy a run for his money with his ageless appeal. He looks dapper in just almost everything under the sun — be it suits, jackets or sporty jumpers. For the red carpet, he either likes to go collar-less or likes a formal tie to complete his suit look. Son Harshvardhan, on the other hand, has a more au courant approach to dressing up — he has colour blocked his blue suit with a brick red long kurta shirt and hasn’t been shy of sporting a red bow-tie offsetting his blue suit.

This ability to clash the lengths of silhouettes — mixing long and short makes him a winner on the red carpet. Both father and son’s sartorial styles are as different as chalk and cheese and why not? They hail from two different generations of men. However, both have sported facial scruff, which is sort of a common connect.

HAUTE HIPSTERS Jackie and Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff has always been the metaphor for effortless cool and swagger in Bollywood. It’s hard to picture him without his trademark cravat and neck scarf which he knots with a rakish insouciance. Son Tiger who represents the Gen Y has carved his own niche in a small span of time. With an enviable physique, he’s often seen flaunting his hot bod in figure-flattering T-shirts and shirts with buttons open to reveal the pecs. Like his father, Tiger, too, isn’t scared of taking risks and is often seen in basic tanks teamed with sweatpants — whether he’s eating out with his buds or taking girlfriend Disha Patani out on a movie date. Blacks and blues have been his go-to colours and he usually completes his looks with his trusty sneakers. Even for his red carpet appearances, there’s an unmistakable sportified edge to his ensemble. While dad Jackie injects his trademark sprezzatura to every look he dons — be it formal or casual, Tiger has shown that he’s a complete gym junkie and athleisure is his core sartorial lingo. On the other hand, Jackie can rock just about any ensemble under the sun — from a formal suit to a bandhgala to a hipster set. One factor which remains true for both father and son is the fact that their style is never too put together and breathes out an air of effortlessness.

THE CLASSIC DANDIES Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

While Amitabh Bachchan has always been a classic dresser, son Abhishek has often gravitated towards a sportified look while staying true to the classic sartorial mould. Big B is often seen in velvet bandhgalas and bandi jackets teamed with trousers and suede loafers. On the other hand, Abhishek has oscillated between well-tailored suits and traditional i suits. Also, Amitabh has never been shy of embracing bold colours like the rich wine and jewel tones. Abhishek values comfort over style — often opting for hoodie sweatshirts, polo T-shirts and track-pants. The Bachchan duo has shown a penchant for the classic and timeless Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations for festive occasions like Diwali. The men have remained loyal to chikankari embroidered and crystal studded long kurtas from the designers for traditional dos.

One look at Abhishek’s sartorial images and one can vouch that his personal style has in some way influenced by his larger-than-life father though he’s often aimed at cultivating his own distinctive personal style. For his airport outings, he likes to layer vibrant bandi jackets over pathan suits and when he’s out partying with wife Aishwarya, he’s often seen complementing her gowns with his sleek tuxedo charm.

One factor which binds both of them is grace, elegance and panache, which is ageless and quintessentially brand Bachchan. Clearly, the style gene runs deep in the family and one can deduce their liking for the classic while embracing the contemporary styles.