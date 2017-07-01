Fox announces release dates for six mystery Marvel movies

Marvel fans, we have some good news for you.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has announced release dates for six untitled movies.

The dates are - June 7, 2019, November 22, 2019, March 13, 2020, June 26, 2020, October 2, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

The studio, which has the rights to Marvel's ?X-Men? and ?Fantastic Four? franchises, had previously announced plans to release three of the mutant-centric movies in 2018, the most it's ever had in a single year.

Those 2018 films are 'New Mutants' (April 13, 2018), ?Deadpool 2? (June 1, 2018) and ?X-Men: Dark Phoenix? (November 2, 2018).

Other new release dates from the studio include October 5, 2018 for the Drew Goddard thriller ?Bad Times at the El Royale?; March 1, 2019 for ?The Force,? from Logan director James Mangold and February 14, 2020 for the animated film ?Nimona?.

