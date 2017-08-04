Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer refuses Dancing with the Stars; he can't dance, say friends

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was reportedly going to join reality sow Dancing with the Stars, has declined the invitation, it has been learnt.

According to entertainment site TMZ, Spicer was ‘flattered by the opportunity’, but due to several commitments in the fall, could not commit his participation on the show.

Sources close to the 45-year-old told TMZ that he probably would have been a terrible contestant anyway, seeing how he basically has two left feet.

“He’s not a good dancer,” a source said.