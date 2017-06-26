Foo Fighters dedicate Glastonbury song to late fan

Foo Fighters dedicated "Everlong" to Laura Plane, a fan who lost her eight-year battle with cancer in May, during their Glastonbury performance on Saturday.

The group performed the song in the memory of the teacher from Devon, South West England after her husband Jon contacted frontman Dave Grohl on Twitter, reported NME magazine.

Introducing the song, Dave said, "I'd like to dedicate this song to someone named Laura, who couldn't be here tonight. But we should all dance to this one for her, and that's what I think."

Jon and Laura chose "Everlong" as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters this year to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary but had to cancel as she was too ill to attend the gig.

Jon had contacted the band after Laura died asking if they could dedicate "Everlong" and his request was picked up on social media and retweeted more than 12 million times.

That lead to Dave penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

