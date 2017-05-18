Essel Group 90 years
FLASHBACK: When Salman Khan HUGGED Reema Lagoo on meeting her at an event, WATCH VIDEO

alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 18 May 2017-01:00pm , DNA webdesk

Reema Lagoo passed away this morning following a heart attack...

Reema Lagoo, who left for heavenly abode earlier this morning following a cardiac arrest, acted in a number of Bollywood films and she played mother on screen to quite a few B-Town stars. But the bond that Salman Khan and Reema shared goes way beyond what words can express.

The veteran actress, who breathed her last at 3:15 am today, at Kokilaben hospital, became popularly known as Salman's on screen mom after their first movie together which was Maine Pyaar Kiya. Post that, she has shared the screen space with the superstar in a number of films, like Hum Apke Hain Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain to name a few.

Salman and Reema shared a special bond and that became evident every time the duo appeared on screen and even off it. While the entire B-Town is mourning her loss, we came across this video of the actress at the trailer launch of a move, where Salman can be seen hugging her tightly as soon as he sees her. He even went ahead and planted an affectionate peck on her cheek.

Reports suggest that it was at the trailer launch event of the Marathi movie Sanngto Aika where Salman was called as the guest in chief and Reema too was among the other guests. As soon as Salman entered the venue, he greeted those present there and when he saw his on screen mom, he went ahead and gave her a tight hug and also gave her a kiss on her cheek. Lagoo was left blushing, being overwhelmed by all the love and affection showered by Salman.

The warmth shared by the two actors is rare to find.

