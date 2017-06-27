Five 'GOT' spin-offs moving forward, says George RR Martin

Novelist George RR Martin has confirmed he is working on "five successor shows" of fantasy drama "Game of Thrones".

Earlier this year, HBO revealed there were four potential prequel series in the development.

Martin then later revealed there were actually five spin-offs in the works, and now, the author has confirmed the development of all five of them via blog post on his LiveJournal, reported Digital Spy.

"LOTS of things going on with television and film. Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones' will be here on July 16... and the five successor shows are moving forward at various rates of speed," Martin said.

"How much of this will come to pass, nobody knows," he added. "Ah, the joys of development."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premier in India on July 18 on Star World and Star World HD.

