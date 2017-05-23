FIRST PICTURE of Rasika Dugal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from 'Manto' sets is OUT!

Rasika Dugal is all geared up for playing the role of Safia Manto in her upcoming movie Manto alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is directed by Nandita Das.

The film is based on the life of a renowned writer and poet Sadat Hasan Manto, played by Siddiqui and Rasika plays his wife in it. The actress has already taken off for her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, where the promo of Manto is to be unveiled. Reportedly, Rasika is not even sure if she is there in the promo as she hasn't seen the promo yet.

But before we can watch the promo of Manto, we got our hands on this still from the sets of the film in which the onscreen Manto is trying to explain his views to his wife Safia Manto. While we have seen a few stills of Nawazuddin from the sets of the film, this is the first image of Rasika that has come out from the sets.

Check it out here: