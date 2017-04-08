Fire breaks out at Kamal Haasan's house, no one hurt

There was a fire accident at actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan?s Chennai house in the late hours of Saturday.

The 62-year-old-actor took to Twitter and informed everyone about the incident where he also confirmed that no one got hurt.

?Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight.?

He also thanked his staff and shared how he escaped from the fire breakout.

Since the incident, concern messages are pouring for the actor on the micro-blogging site.

