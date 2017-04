A fire broke out at veteran Tamil star Kamal Haasan's residence here in the wee hours today, but the actor said he was safe.

"Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe, no one hurt," he said on Twitter.

He did not mention the cause of fire.

