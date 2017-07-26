Finally! Varun Dhawan admits that he’s found his 'someone special' on #NoFilterNehaSeason2!

Neha Dhupia is BACK with the second season of her audio chat show #NoFilterNeha. The first season of the show was tremendously successful because of the way B-Town celebs candidly spoke about so many things that they would normally refrain from talking about on camera.

#NoFilterNeha season 2 goes live on July 27, at 12:00 (midnight) on saavn. This time it's Varun Dhawan who opens the chat show and we happened to listen to the first 20 minutes of the 35 minute long episode, at a select few media preview.

From what we heard, it's evident that Varun has also made a lot of candid confessions on the show, one of them being his confession about having found his lady love. Though Varun hasn't really been vocal about his bae Natasha Dalal and has never even named her in any of his interviews, the duo have been spotted and clicked together a number of times at various tinsel town parties.

On the chat show too, Varun refrained from revealing her name, but he did go on to confess that he has found his 'someone special'. When Neha asked Varun if he has found anyone who actually meets all the requirements of being that 'special someone', here's what VD had to say:

"Ya, I have, I think so. I think so, no, I know so. I mean, I’ve never hidden it, for that matter, from anyone that I’ve been in a relationship, I’ve been spotted at places. I’ve just never spoken about it openly for that matter and that’s because the media just takes it and does different stuff with it, make different versions of it. They make you fight, they make you break up, they make you patch up, and they make you do this and that. She is not from the film line, so as much as I can protect her from the crazy blogging and vlogging and everything. I’m just protecting my personal life. For me, that’s my sanctity, you know. When I’m done with shooting and I’m home, that’s my reality, that’s my reality check."

Stay tuned to this space for more such revelations and catch #NoFilterNeha season two on saavn.