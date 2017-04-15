FINALLY! 'Star Wars The Last Jedi' trailer has arrived

was recently unveiled and it is everything that you have been waiting for.

It is time for the Jedi to end!

The much-awaited first trailer of ?Star Wars: The Last Jedi? was recently unveiled and it is everything that you have been waiting for.

The trailer opens where the last film left off, with Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, on a rocky hideaway where she found Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill at ?Star Wars: The Force Awakens.?

The first shot is ten seconds of darkness and as the screen stars to light up with falling asteroids or meteorites in outer space, until a hand crashes down and tells us that these rocks are on the Isle of Skywalker.

Finally, we hear Luke having a dialogue as he says ?breathe? while the camera pans over the ocean around the island.

The footage focuses on Rey being trained by Luke Skywalker.

The trailer ends with Skywalker saying from a dark cave that ?it?s time for the Jedi to end.?

We also see few glimpses of a space battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

A new poster for the movie was earlier revealed by the makers during the ?Star Wars Celebration? fan event in Florida.

Helmed by Rian Johnson, the flick stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Late Carrie Fisher.

The movie is slated to release in December this year.

