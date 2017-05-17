'Final Destination' writer plans to make web series in Hindi

American screenwriter Jeffery Reddick, best known for American supernatural horror film franchise "Final Destination", is planning to make a web series in Hindi.

"We are planning to come together for a web series under Sixth Sense Entertainment. It will be in the horror genre. We are making it specially for the Indian horror fans. I have the concept, the idea. It will be in Hindi. We are working out the details. It will mostly happen this year," Jeffery told

