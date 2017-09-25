Fergie addresses comaprisons between her visual album 'Double Dutchess' to Beyonce's 'Lemonade'

* The singer said Queen Bey is an inspiration. * She made the visual album to be a treat for all mediums, not just video channels.

Fergie says pop diva Beyonce inspires her performance in every possible way.

The 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer says her music is quite different from that of Beyonce's and there should be no comparisons, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"(My album) is completely different than Beyonce's (Lemonade), but absolutely, she's an inspiration to me in all areas. Performance, drive, balance - I mean, she is the Queen B. How can you not be inspired by her?" says Fergie.

The 42-year-old singer says she took hints and tips from Beyonce when she released her own visual album Double Dutchess.

"Beyonce, of course, paving the way, Justin Bieber doing his version, having Parris (Goebel) choreograph and all the dancers... It keeps it interesting. It used to be, back in the day, you'd do one video, because you're waiting for a video channel to play that video, but now, on cell phones, everywhere, in iPic (theatres), you can go see everything, so why not make it a visual feast and a visual treat.

"I kinda just stumbled. You know me, I'm kind of clumsy, so mine's more stumbling in each experience and adventure, and that's more what it is. It's kind of like a photo album of the last few years of my life," she says.