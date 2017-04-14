'Fear Factor' revived by MTV, Ludacris tapped as host

MTV is resurrecting "Fear Factor" as the network has ordered a 12-episode reboot of the 2000s game show, with Ludacris set to host.

The 39-year-old actor/rapper will also executive produce the revival.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the revival will be a little bit different as it now targets Generation Z audience.

It will replace gross-out challenges with more playful games, such as couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging personal cellphones.

According to a press release, the 12-episode reboot is inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies, and viral videos from today's cultural zeitgeist, using all of those to push contestants beyond their comfort zones and force them to "take action against some of their biggest stressors." The hour-long episodes will feature eight contestants pairing up in four teams of two and facing off for a cash prize. Original exec producers Anthony Carbone and Kevin Wehrenberg are returning to serve in the same capacity.

"Fear Factor" first ran on NBC from 2001 until 2006. It was revived in 2011, only to be cancelled again in 2012. Joe Rogan was the original host of the show and returned for the 2011 revival.

The MTV reboot is set to premiere on May 30.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)