Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam share platform for Pak music show

Fawad Khan is all set to don the judge?s role for upcoming Pakistani musical show ?Pepsi Battle of the Bands.?

The show launched itself with a teaser that features Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan, sharing the screen space, along with Meesha Shafi.

The teaser is short but it is interesting to see Fawad Khan go back to his roots, as Pepsi, in the past, launched his music career.

The TV show, that started in 2002, gives a platform to the young, aspiring bands of Pakistan to showcase their talents.

