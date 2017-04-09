Farhan Akhtar rubbishes rumours of fight with Aditya Roy Kapur

The reports of ugly spat between Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur have been doing the rounds for a while now and the actor-filmmaker today shut down the rumours by posting a happy picture of them on social media.

There were reports that Farhan got miffed with Aditya's closeness to Shraddha Kapoor and the duo got into a fight during the 30 years anniversary celebration of Vishesh Films.

"And that, as they say, is that.. RIP rumours. #lastnight #chilltimes," Farhan captioned the photo of him and Aditya smiling for the camera.

Shraddha and Aditya first sparked dating rumours close to the release of their blockbuster "Aashiqui 2," while the actress' budding romance with Farhan started making headlines after they collaborated on "Rock On 2".

