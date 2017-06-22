'Fantastic Four' reboot to focus on the heroes' kids

A new "Fantastic Four" remake is reportedly in development and it will revolve around the children of Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Fox is working on a new take on "The Fantastic Four" after two failed attempts.

Unlike the 2015 remake which had dark tone, the upcoming reboot is being developed in the vein of "The Incredibles" that targets younger audience, reported Ace Showbiz.

According to Bleeding Cool, Seth Grahame-Smith will write the new film.

It will focus on Franklin and Valeria, the children of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), while still having Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing).

The F4 was first brought into the big screen in 2005. It got a sequel in 2007 before the franchise got shut down.

One of the original stars, Chris Evans, has since jumped to play Captain America in a hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fox tried to revive F4 with a Josh Trank-directed movie starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell, but it tanked on box office.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)