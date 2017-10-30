Exes Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez reunited for breakfast, The Weeknd is cool with it

This is the third time within a couple of weeks the former couple has been spotted together.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were recently spotted grabbing breakfast together in California.

The former lovebirds, who dated on and off for three years before parting their ways in 2014, reunited at a cafe in Westlake Village, TMZ.com reported.

While the 'Sorry' hit-maker was sporting a hoodie, the 25-year-old songstress wasn't wearing much to cover up.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had quite a weekend away from The Weeknd. They grabbed breakfast together Sunday morning - just the 2 of 'em. pic.twitter.com/Le3WCB7AGn — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewBrasil) October 29, 2017

This is the third time within a couple of weeks that the duo was seen spending quality time together. Last week, Bieber was at her Los Angeles house.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez seen in Beverly Hills, California! pic.twitter.com/5jJ53kUvNo — Pop News (@PopAlarms) October 30, 2017

According to sources, Gomez's current beau, The Weeknd, who is on tour, is fully aware of them hanging out and is totally cool about it.