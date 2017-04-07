EXCLUSIVE! Sidharth Malhotra opens up about Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary'

While it’s already out that the film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee is an espionage thriller, based on true incidents, we finally reveal what it’s called

After Sushant Singh Rajput, Neeraj Pandey has roped in Sidharth Malhotra for his next film. While it’s already out that the film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee is an espionage thriller, based on true incidents, we finally reveal what it’s called. A source reveals, “It has been titled Aiyaary and it’s a thriller based on the military, where Sid plays a military intelligence officer and Manoj his mentor. Although it is not a love story, there will be another important character in the film and the makers are finalising the leading lady now.”

We asked Sid about the development and he told us, “I am really excited to announce this new project with Neeraj. Neeraj’s films have always been inspired from true events and I have admired his films from the beginning as he is a content-driven director with an amazing story-telling ability. Aiyaary is also based on a story of true events and I am thrilled to venture into this new role of espionage and military intelligence with him.”