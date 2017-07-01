Evan Peters returning as Quicksilver in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Evan Peters is set to reprise his role as the mutant speedster Quicksilver in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix".

The 30-year-old star played the popular character in "X- Men: Days of Future Past" and "X-Men: Apocalypse".

Lamar Johnson, one of the stars of the Canadian show "The Next Step", is also joining the cast, reported Deadline.

Production on the movie will begin in Montreal this week.

"Dark Phoenix" is bringing back popular faces of X-Men franchise Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult.

Simon Kinberg is writing and making his directorial debut with the movie, which is slated to arrive on November 2 next year.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)