Ego clashes? Now, Shahid Kapoor threatens to opt out of 'Padmavati'

After the news of Ranveer Singh being insecure about Shahid Kapoor's role went viral, we hear that Sasha has threatened to leave the film..

Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati as the lead hero, alongside Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh plays the prime nemesis in the film. There have been stories about how Ranveer has been insecure of Shahid's presence in the film. Now, we hear that Shahid has threatened to quit Padmavati.

Wonder what happened? Here's the dope. Ranveer apparently asked Bhansali to bill Shahid's role as guest appearance which SLB had flatly refused. After that, Ranveer made another demand. According to Spotboye.com, Ranveer wanted only him and Deepika to be seen in the film's first look and asked Bhansali to omit Shahid from the frame.

On knowing this, Shahid apparently called up Bhansali and threatened to walk out of the film. Given how much SLB has worked to put the cast in place and get finances ready for Padmavati, he did not want the ego clashes between the two heroes to delay the already delayed film. He immediately summoned all his three leading stars and sat down for a meeting and reached a point of common consensus before the four went back to their respective homes.

Does this mean everything's sorted between Shahid, Bhansali and Ranveer once and for all? Let's wait and watch.